Are you thinking of adopting a dog?
Dogs Trust, situated in Shoreham, is caring for 17 adorable pooches – one of which may be perfect for you!
1. Bella - four-year-old Cocker Spaniel
Bella is an energetic pup who is looking for a home with her best friend, Lola the Labrador. The pair love enrichment and would be best suited to active adopters. Bella and Lola haven't been left home alone regularly in their previous home, so any leaving hours will need to be built up slowly to allow them time to settle in first. They can share their new home with children over 14 years old and would like to be the only pets in their new family. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Lola - two-year-old Labrador
Lola is a lovely pup who is looking for a new home with her Cocker Spaniel friend Bella. Lola loves her walks, particularly in areas with lots of interesting things to sniff. She can pull on the lead so would benefit from some continued training - being a Labrador, she loves her food so is easily rewarded. Bella and Lola haven't been left home alone regularly in their previous home, so any leaving hours will need to be built up slowly to allow them time to settle in first. They can share their new home with children over 14 years old and would like to be the only pets in their new family. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Teddy Boy - 18-month-old Labrador
Teddy Boy is a 'very bouncy' dog who is looking for a new home where he can be included in all the fun. He is able to live with confident children aged 12 years plus, who have experience around boisterous large dogs. He could share his home with another young playful dog, who will embrace his energetic nature as he is still learning his doggy etiquette. He is not able to live with cats or small animals. Being a young Lab, Teddy is looking for lots of long, rural muddy walks, lots of toys and a life full of interesting enrichment. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Coco - seven-year-old Dobermann
Coco is a loving pup who is a little shy at first, but forms strong bonds once she has made a friend. She needs to be the only animal in her home and could live with respectful children over the age of of 12, as she likes to approach in her own time. She walks well on a lead, although can be strong at times, and is house trained. She loves toys and adores a game of chase with a ball - a selection of fun toys will make her day! Coco can be selective with the dogs she is happy to interact with, preferring to have the option to move away if she isn't confident to greet a dog. Therefore, she would like a home with no visiting dogs. Photo: Dogs Trust