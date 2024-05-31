4 . Coco - seven-year-old Dobermann

Coco is a loving pup who is a little shy at first, but forms strong bonds once she has made a friend. She needs to be the only animal in her home and could live with respectful children over the age of of 12, as she likes to approach in her own time. She walks well on a lead, although can be strong at times, and is house trained. She loves toys and adores a game of chase with a ball - a selection of fun toys will make her day! Coco can be selective with the dogs she is happy to interact with, preferring to have the option to move away if she isn't confident to greet a dog. Therefore, she would like a home with no visiting dogs. Photo: Dogs Trust