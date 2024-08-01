The 22 pups below are all ready to find loving homes – could you be the one to give this to them?
If you’re considering welcoming a rescue dog into your home, take a look below.
1. Sammy - ten-year-old Spaniel cross
Sammy is an affectionate boy who enjoys company and settling on the sofa for a fuss. Despite being a senior, he is still active and loves going for country walks or playing with his toys. Any children in Sammy’s home should be over 12 years old, Dogs Trust said. He has previously lived with confident cats but will need to be the only dog. As Sammy prefers the company of his favourite people to other canines, he would prefer walking areas where there will not be too many dogs running over to him. He happily ignores them if they are not too close by but may growl if they linger for too long, Dogs Trust said. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Peppa - three-year-old Spaniel
Peppa is full of energy and is looking for a quiet rural home where she will not need to be road walked at all. She will need to be the only animal in her new home and have her own secure private garden where she can relax and play. Being a fearful girl, Peppa needs an adult only home environment, with no visiting children. She is best suited to patient adopters who will allow her to settle in her own time and not rush her training. Adopters who are able to visit the centre multiple times to build a bond with her before she goes home are essential. Peppa’s favourite thing is food and she loves a good chew to keep her busy. She will be a perfect match for someone who has a quiet home environment and lots of time to give Peppa the support she needs. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Jilly - four-year-old Poodle
Jilly is a sensitive girl who has some anxieties due to her sheltered background, so will benefit from patient adopters who have a quiet home. She needs to be the only animal in her home and have no visiting dogs. She enjoys having doggy social walks but can struggle sharing affection with her doggy pals in a home environment, according to Dogs Trust. Jilly’s new home will need to have a secure private garden and she is unable to live in a flat. Due to her sensitive nature, she will need an adult-only home. A very sweet and affectionate girl once settled, Jilly’s ideal adopters are patient people, who will allow her the time she needs to settle in at home and find her confidence at her own pace. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Lola - Shar Pei crossbreed
Loveable Lola is looking for an active, adult-only family, with patient adopters who can take the time to get to know her gradually. Her perfect match would be those who have the interest to teach their furry-friend new skills, and who can commit plenty of time to her ongoing training. She can be a sensitive pooch at times, so her ideal home would be somewhere calm and peaceful, where she can settle at her own pace. She can be overwhelmed when other dogs come too close to her and would best be suited to quieter walking areas, away from the hustle and bustle of busy town centres or dog parks. Lola must be the only pet in her new home and will need to wear her muzzle when out in public. She is fully muzzle-trained and has learnt to wear this using positive reinforcement training. A garden of her own would be preferred so that she could enjoy a good, off-lead run about. Photo: Dogs Trust