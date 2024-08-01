4 . Lola - Shar Pei crossbreed

Loveable Lola is looking for an active, adult-only family, with patient adopters who can take the time to get to know her gradually. Her perfect match would be those who have the interest to teach their furry-friend new skills, and who can commit plenty of time to her ongoing training. She can be a sensitive pooch at times, so her ideal home would be somewhere calm and peaceful, where she can settle at her own pace. She can be overwhelmed when other dogs come too close to her and would best be suited to quieter walking areas, away from the hustle and bustle of busy town centres or dog parks. Lola must be the only pet in her new home and will need to wear her muzzle when out in public. She is fully muzzle-trained and has learnt to wear this using positive reinforcement training. A garden of her own would be preferred so that she could enjoy a good, off-lead run about. Photo: Dogs Trust