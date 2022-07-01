Don't miss these beautiful Hastings and Rother gardens opening for the hospice in July

St Michael's Hospice Open Gardens

A total of 25 stunning gardens are opening their gates in July as part of the St Michael’s Hospice Open Garden season.

Gardens will be opening in Etchingham on Tuesday July 5, St Leonards on Sea on Saturday 9th July, Ninfield on Tuesday 12th July, Little Common and Cooden on Saturday 16th July, Northaim on Tuesday 19th July and Icklesham on Saturday 23rd July.

At the Open Gardens you will also have the opportunity to win £250 on the Hospice Open Garden raffle, grab a bargain at the Hospice plant stall, with thanks to Great Park Farm, or treat yourself to some delicious treats at the Hospice refreshment tent. The hospice is reminding people that this is a cash only event.

Gardens opening in St Leonards, on Saturday July 9, include 90 Priory Avenue and 74a Tower Road West. Glanymor, in Highlands Gardens will also be open, as will Convent of our Lady on Filsham Road, which is organically run and wildlife friendly with a small pond, wildflower lawn and a sensory themed cottage garden.

The hospice will also be opening its own gardens at Upper Maze Hill. The Hospice gardener and team of volunteers ensure there is colour throughout the year with plenty of seating to enjoy the gardens and wildlife. Different areas include; tropical bed, sensory garden, herbaceous borders, woodland, greenhouses and a large Duck!

Gardens opening at Little Common and Cooden on Saturday July 16, include gardens at Collington Avenue, Cooden Sea Road and Winston Drive.

Among gardens opening at Ninfield on July 12, are 17th century Moor Cottage, which has a new wildflower bank and views of the surrounding countryside.

For full details about this year’s Open Gardens, visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens or pick up an Open Garden booklet from the Hospice, numerous local businesses and garden centres throughout Hastings and Rother for just 50p.

This year’s Open Garden season is very kindly sponsored by Crest House Care Home.