Don’t miss your chance to bid on a masterpiece: award-winning West Sussex gallery hosts final online auction of artwork

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 7th Jun 2024, 15:02 BST
An award-winning gallery in West Sussex is set to host its final online auction for charity.

The Green Tree Gallery is auctioning donated artwork from Friday, June 7, to Sunday, June 23, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

All the lots will be on display upstairs at the Talbot pub, Cuckfield, on Saturday, June 22 (12pm-5pm), at the gallery’s last ever Macmillan Coffee ‘Morning’.

Sam Phillips and Jill Housby from the gallery said: “It’s fitting that our very last event will be for Macmillan Cancer Support, due to the many touching stories from our customers over the years, and our own personal experiences. This will be our 11th event for Macmillan and we have been overwhelmed once again by the sheer quality of the artwork and the amazing generosity of our artists and makers.”

The Green Tree Gallery is auctioning donated artwork from Friday, June 7, to Sunday, June 23, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support

The June 22 exhibition will offer tea, coffee and homemade cakes, as well as a large selection of bric-a-brac including items from the gallery.

People can bid on the lots at www.jumblebee.co.uk/greentreegallerymacmillanauction2024.

The Green Tree Gallery was based at Borde Hill Garden for 16 years but had to close in April 2023. While The Green Tree Gallery was at Borde Hill Garden it showcased the work of many Sussex artists and makers, while raising funds for both local and national charities. It has raised almost £20,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support so far and hopes to break through the £20k milestone with its last auction.

Sam and Jill said: “Although it will very much be a bittersweet occasion for us, we are really looking forward to catching up with our loyal customers one last time and to some hopefully bumper fundraising.”

