Dozens of creators join Artwave 2024 as festival organisers announce 164 venues across Lewes District

The visual arts festival, which is in its 31st year, launches on Saturday, September 7, and offers three weekends of free exhibitions.

Artists are opening their houses and studios at 164 venues across the Lewes District, including the villages of Seaford, Newhaven, Peacehaven and Telscombe Cliffs.

Councillor Johnny Denis, Lewes District Council cabinet member for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Leisure, said: “Artwave supports our brilliant creative community by giving art lovers the chance to discover new work, meet artists and makers, and buy directly from them. The festival always showcases a wide variety of quality art to suit all tastes and this year’s line-up of exhibitions and open studios looks fantastic – so do come along and enjoy it if you can.”

People can explore the Artwave trails until September 22.

Artwave organisers said exhibitions will take place in private homes, windmills, railway signal boxes, farms and churches with many offering refreshments in the garden, as well as talks and demonstrations.

An Artwave spokesperson said: "Enjoy lunch at a rural pottery, a puppet show at an artist’s home, hear live music in a carpenter’s garden, or try your hand at lino printing. Whether just out for a browse or shopping for your own home or a unique gift, buy direct from the artists and support this thriving creative community. Pick up a printed guide from Lewes or Seaford Tourist Information Centers, from Charleston Lewes, at venues around the District, or browse the guide online at artwavefestival.org. Check individual venues for opening times and facilities and plan your visits. It’s the perfect way to discover more of this beautiful part of the county.”

Artwave is supported by Lewes District Council and Sussex businesses. Headline sponsor Artelium Wine Estate in Streat near Ditchling, is also opening as an Artwave venue this year.

Artwave is an inclusive and un-curated festival with no jury selection. The festival aims to encourage artists and makers of all ages, abilities and disciplines to get involved. Artwave has previously supported work by school and college students, as well as marginalised artists and outreach groups.

1 . Chris Lewis At South Heighton Pottery, in the studio and garden of ceramic artist Chris Lewis photographed by Alun Callender Photo: Alun Callender

2 . Chris Lewis At South Heighton Pottery, in the studio and garden of ceramic artist Chris Lewis photographed by Alun Callender Photo: Alun Callender

3 . Emily Warren Emily Warren – The Stealthy Rabbit at Sun Studios, Lewes photographed for Lewes Artwave 2019 by Alun Callender Photo: Alun Callender