Application to build three new detached houses with ten parking spaces in East Sussex village

Three new detached houses could be built in Newick if a recent planning application is approved.

Mr Stephen Wanhill and Greenplan Designer Homes (Newick) Limited have applied, via their agent Rodway Planning Consultancy Limited, to build the homes on land at 55 Allington Road.

The application, which could also see 10 car parking spaces created, is on land between two previously approved applications – LW/22/0812 for three homes and LW/22/0071 for four bungalows.

The houses would all have two-storeys and four bedrooms on a site area of 194m².

Three new homes could be built on land at 55 Allington Road in Newick. Photo: Google Street View

People can see the full planning application at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/article/1797/Search-and-view-planning-applications using the reference code LW/24/0495.

The design and access statement by Lytle Associates Arechitects said: “The design team has considered the elements of sustainable design and construction for the proposed scheme including sustainability, energy and renewables, water resource management, flood risk management, biodiversity, waste and recycling, transport, health and well-being and sustainable construction and materials.”

It said the proposed scheme would: provide in-demand and energy efficient new homes, respect the overall character of the area, provide dwellings with proportionate scale and height to the surroundings, comply with required parking standards, and provide vehicular access from Allington Road to the site’s northern boundary.

Three new homes could be built on land at 55 Allington Road in Newick. The images shows the rough area on Google Maps

The design and access statement said: “The dwellings are all two storey in form similar to the recently approved No.55 (LW/22/0812). The proposed scheme adopts a vernacular approach suited to the local character and distinctiveness of the area. The scale and height of the new dwellings are proportionate to the surroundings following the natural topography of the land.”

It added that Central Government has been encouraging growth in the current economic climate with the introduction of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), which includes ‘a presumption in favour of sustainable development’. The statement the NPPF also recommends that sustainable developments in rural ares should be located where they will ‘enhance or maintain the vitality of rural communities’.

The design statement said: “The proposal is a short distance from the edge of Uckfield and a sustainable town in terms of services and transport options available, therefore achieving the principle aim of the NPPF.”