Dozens of Crawley workers who lost their jobs when freight distributors Tuffnells Parcels Express went into administration last week say they are to take legal action.

Tuffnells employed around 2,000 workers across 33 UK depots – including in Crawley – and news that the company had collapsed broke on June 12.

The majority of staff were made redundant according to the joint administrators at Interpath Advisory, with transport hubs and depots closing until further notice.

Interpath Advisory managing director Richard Harrison, joint administrator with Howard Smith, said that “regrettably, with deliveries suspended and with no prospect of them resuming in the immediate term, we have had to make the majority of staff redundant.”

Tuffnells freight depot in Stephenson Way, Crawley, where dozens have lost their jobs after the company fell into administration. Photo: Google

Law experts at Aticus Law say it has already been instructed by 522 affected individuals, including 25 from Crawley, and is now in the early stages of investigating concerns around how the redundancy process was managed.

Edward Judge from the law firm said: “As such a large employer with more than 2,200 members of staff, news that Tuffnells has collapsed into administration will come as a bitter blow to many, many families across the country.”

He said the law firm was initially contacted by around a dozen impacted employees who raised concerns about how the redundancy process had been managed, but that number had rapidly risen to more than 500 – including 25 from Crawley – and they were now investigating their claims.

