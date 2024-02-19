Worthing Road between Sainsburys Roundabout and Blackbridge Lane is shutting for gas mains replacement works and is likely to remain closed until May 10 while the works are carried out.

Metrobus routes 23, 98 and 398 will also be affected by the road closure. Metrobus says buses will be unable to serve a number of stops on Worthing Road: Cricketfield, Larksfield, Salisbury Road and Horsham Football Club.Metrobus says route 23 will not serve Horsham Park & Ride whilst the diversion is in place, however Route 98 will continue to provide a regular service between the Park & Ride and Horsham and Southwater.Buses will be diverted via the A24 and Bishopric (Guildford Road) in both directions and will serve all stops on the diversion route.