Drivers are being warned of long traffic delays on the A283 between Upper Beeding and Shoreham

Drivers are being warned of traffic delays on a major South Downs road.

Temporary traffic lights because of construction works are causing hold ups on the A283 between Upper Beeding and Shoreham.

One driver has reported taking 40 minutes to complete a normal seven-minute journey today (Thursday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hold-ups are being blamed on two sets of lights – one at the A283 Steyning bypass at its junction with the A2037 Shoreham Road and another at the A283 Steyning Road at the Adur Bridge roundabout.

Lanes are closed on the roundabout section of the road because of construction works there.