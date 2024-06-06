Drivers warned of delays on major South Downs road
Temporary traffic lights because of construction works are causing hold ups on the A283 between Upper Beeding and Shoreham.
One driver has reported taking 40 minutes to complete a normal seven-minute journey today (Thursday).
The hold-ups are being blamed on two sets of lights – one at the A283 Steyning bypass at its junction with the A2037 Shoreham Road and another at the A283 Steyning Road at the Adur Bridge roundabout.
Lanes are closed on the roundabout section of the road because of construction works there.
Drivers have been reporting delays with traffic sometimes queueing back to Shoreham.