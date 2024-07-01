Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being warned of a number of road closures in Horsham next weekend.

The roads will be shut at various times on Sunday July 7 to allow Horsham Children’s Parade to take place.

Roads affected are Denne Road, East Street, Carfax, Albion Way, Springfield Road, Madeira Avenue and Jubilee car park. The roads will be shut for various periods starting at 10.30am until 12.30pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...