Drivers warned of Horsham road closures
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers are being warned of a number of road closures in Horsham next weekend.
The roads will be shut at various times on Sunday July 7 to allow Horsham Children’s Parade to take place.
Roads affected are Denne Road, East Street, Carfax, Albion Way, Springfield Road, Madeira Avenue and Jubilee car park. The roads will be shut for various periods starting at 10.30am until 12.30pm.
The parade will showcase children’s creations and costumes made in workshops with professional community artists. The theme is 'Spirit of Sport.’