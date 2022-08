Carriageway resurfacing works are to be carried out on the A264 in north Horsham overnight from August 8 – 15.

West Sussex Highways say that traffic on Crawley Road, North Horsham bypass and the Moorhead roundabout will be impacted.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road closure will be in place from 8pm – 6am.

Drivers are being warned of disruption in the area

A highways spokesperson said: “An alternative route for traffic will be signed on site.”