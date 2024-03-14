Vintage motorcycles come to Ardingly as Classic Bike Show and Jumble returns to West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event takes place on Sunday, March 24, at the South of England Showground and organisers call it ‘a must-see for anyone who appreciates classic bikes’.

There will be a showcase of pre-1980 motorcycles and visitors can see a diverse collection of bikes from British manufacturers like Triumph and Norton, as well as Japanese and European machines and vintage motorcycles from before World War II.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18th annual Ardingly Classic Bike Show and Jumble is on Sunday, March 24, at the South of England Showground

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the event said: “The long winter is over for motorcycle enthusiasts in West Sussex, as the 18th annual Ardingly Classic Bike Show and Jumble is here to kick off the riding season in style.”

They said people can enter their classic vehicle in one of the many competition classes available, adding: “Last year’s winners included everything from a 1915 Blackburne to a Honda from 1973.”

They added that the event also offers ‘a treasure trove for bike enthusiasts’ where visitors can look through an extensive ‘autojumble’, as well as trade stands offering new and used parts, accessories, clothing and tools. People can sell their unwanted motorcycles at the free BikeMart too.

There will be food and drinks available throughout the day.

The 18th annual Ardingly Classic Bike Show and Jumble is on Sunday, March 24, at the South of England Showground