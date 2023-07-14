Duchess of Norfolk hosts afternoon tea at Arundel Castle for Sussex West Trefoil Guild

​​The Duchess of Norfolk hosted afternoon tea at Arundel Castle for around 180 members of the Sussex West Trefoil Guild to help celebrate the 80th birthday of Trefoil Guild.

The Sussex West county group includes Arundel, Bognor Regis, Chichester, East Preston, Ferring, Lancing, Littlehampton, Midhurst, Rustington, Sompting and North Lancing, Southwick, Steyning, Beeding and Bramber, Storrington and Worthing.

Members from across the area were invited to a garden party and afternoon tea in the Duchess of Norfolk's garden at Arundel Castle on Monday, July 10.

The party followed the successful Red Ribbon Day in Littlehampton on July 1, when members created a Sea of Red as part of the birthday celebrations.

Members of Worthing Cissbury Trefoil Guild at Arundel Castle, celebrating Trefoil Guild's 80th birthday. Picture: Sussex West Trefoil Guild / Submitted

Margaret Goodyer, president, said: "About 180 Trefoil Guild members from the 16 Guilds in Sussex West arrived at Arundel Castle, dressed in very different attire this time, for afternoon tea on the lawn in the Duchess of Norfolk’s garden.

"A huge marquee with tables and chairs was waiting as members found their places. It was the most beautiful setting, flowers of every description and wonderful manicured lawns surrounded us.

"Quickly, the caterers sprang into action – sandwiches and rolls with mouth-watering fillings and cakes of every variety appeared, and the scones, jam and cream! It took quite a while before everyone was served, however the chatting continued as friends met up and new friendships were forged.

"The Sussex Steel Band played on the lawn to entertain us and some members could not resist the beat of the steel drums and were dancing around the tables. Her Grace the Duchess of Norfolk invited anyone who wished to take a stroll round the gardens, so many did just that.