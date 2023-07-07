NationalWorldTV
In pictures: Sussex Central Trefoil Guild forms Sea of Red, linking to groups along the south coast for Trefoil's 80th birthday

Sussex Central Trefoil Guild members formed a Sea of Red by joining together at Lancing Beach Green on Saturday as part of the London and South East England (LaSER) celebration of Trefoil’s 80th birthday.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:49 BST

Lining up with banners of red, the country group linked with other Trefoil members forming a Sea of Red around the region, from Littlehampton along the coast to Herne Bay in Kent, and at other locations including along the Thames, at Tower Bridge, Alexandra Palace, parks in Middlesex, Surrey and London, and at the Cutty Sark, Greenwich. Lancing Parish Council chairman Mike Mendoza, Adur District Council chairman Joe Pannell and councillors Ann Bridges and Carol Albury joined the celebration.

Earlier that day, the county group, which includes Burgess Hill, Crawley, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath, Henfield, Horsham and Southwater, held its annual review at Lancing Parish Hall, where members enjoyed a fish and chip lunch. Carol Pembrey, county chair, congratulated members on having a full and exciting programme during the previous year, which often included the 80th Anniversary Challenge. She was delighted to present Naomi Robinson and Margery Nash with their Star Challenge Award, and Margery also received her Bronze Voyage Award.

