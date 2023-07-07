Lining up with banners of red, the country group linked with other Trefoil members forming a Sea of Red around the region, from Littlehampton along the coast to Herne Bay in Kent, and at other locations including along the Thames, at Tower Bridge, Alexandra Palace, parks in Middlesex, Surrey and London, and at the Cutty Sark, Greenwich. Lancing Parish Council chairman Mike Mendoza, Adur District Council chairman Joe Pannell and councillors Ann Bridges and Carol Albury joined the celebration.