East Grinstead choir dedicates next performance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
An East Grinstead choir that has always felt a special bond with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is dedicating its next performance to her memory.
East Grinstead Choral Society was founded in 1952, the year The Queen ascended to the throne.
One of its first performances was ‘A Coronation Concert of British Music Throughout the Ages’, which celebrated the coronation the following year.
Seven decades on the choir is singing one of The Queen’s favourite carols ‘See Him Lying in a Bed of Straw’ at their upcoming Christmas concert.
Chairman Gill Olliver said: “Our performances through the years have often had a recurring royal theme as we marked shared milestones.
“Our most recent concert was ‘A London Jubilee’, a joyful performance with St Swithun’s Church Choir and St Mary’s Primary School Choir to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.
“We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty.
“Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family, as we mourn the loss of our longest-serving British monarch. We send our best wishes to our new King, Charles III.”
Rehearsals have started and new members are welcome.
The choir, led by professional music director Laurence Williams, rehearses at St Swithun’s Church on Thursdays from 7.30pm.
Turn up at a rehearsal or visit www.egcs.co.uk.
Gill said: “There are no auditions and you will be welcomed in to sing, whatever voice or experience you have.
“The Queen was known to enjoy jolly music and at her private carol service was known to pick Calypso Carol ‘See Him Lying in a Bed of Straw’. In memory of her spirit, we will sing a new arrangement of this carol.”
The concert will also feature Haydn’s Mass for Saint Nicholas and Vaughan-Williams’ ‘Fantasia on Christmas Carols’.
The choir’s Coronation Concert was held at the County Grammar School on Saturday, June 6, 1953.
It featured the Coronation anthem ‘Zadok the Priest’ by G. F. Handel, as well as two Air Cadets in heralds’ costumes playing a trumpet fanfare.
A tableau tribute was formed by Horley Sea Cadets, 4th Sussex Cadet regiment of the Royal Artillery and East Grinstead Air Cadets.
A shortened version of the Coronation Concert was later performed at the Radio Centre Cinema to complement the showing of the film ‘A Queen is Crowned’.