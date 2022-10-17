Henk Barnard, 45, said he wanted to thank the school that has given so much support to his nine-year-old son James who has cerebral palsy.

He completed the London Marathon on Sunday, October 2, in three hours and 37 minutes.

Henk, who is an IT development manager, said: “It was a unique and amazing experience for me. The atmosphere with the huge crowds was something I will never forget, particularly around London Bridge and the Cutty Sark. It was tough for me but I thoroughly enjoyed it, raising money for such a wonderful cause.”

Henk Barnard, 45, from East Grinstead with his nine-year-old son James

James, who has been attending Chailey Heritage School for a year, struggles with his physical movement and has complex health needs.

But Henk said his family has seen James make real progress thanks to the school.

He said: “Chailey Heritage Foundation has enabled James to do more than he has done in the past. He needs to be kept active and engaged with the world around him.

“The charity helps to facilitate this thanks to their wonderful resources, including their on-site therapeutic farm with its animals, hippotherapy and the sensory garden. He also enjoys hydrotherapy in the swimming pool and riding his tricycle.”

Henk Barnard, 45, from East Grinstead, at the finish line of the London Marathon

Will Folkes, fundraising manager at Chailey Heritage Foundation, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Henk for his marvellous efforts. We are so grateful. We are delighted that James has made such great progress since joining us, and a fundraising challenge like this ensures that we can continue to provide such high-quality specialist services and equipment for all the young people here.”

Henk’s fundraising target was £1,000 and the current total stands at £1,529.

People still have time to sponsor him on his fundraising page at tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/henk.

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity that provides education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. The charity aims to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.