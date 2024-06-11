East Preston Festival: 15 pictures as the 'biggest and best' ends a spectacular 10-day run

​During the week there was an Antiques Valuation Morning, two art exhibitions, an ‘East Preston Reads Aloud’ evening and poetry readings. Sports clubs held open days, Bognor Chess Club organised a Chess Challenge and pubs had live music evenings. Tea parties, coffee mornings and garden fetes raised money for charities and community groups.

Bill Cole’s provided a three-day funfair and the 80th anniversary of D-Day, East Preston & Kingston British Legion held a remembrance service at the War Memorial.

On Friday, residents had fun dancing the night away at Squinty McGinty’s Barn Dance.

Crowds of spectators lined the streets on Saturday to cheer on the Festival Parade with floats and walking groups proceeding through the village in colourful and imaginative costumes reflecting the 2024 festival theme, ‘In the Sea, On the Sea, By the Sea’.

Ten days of events culminated on Sunday, with the Fun Dog Show in the morning, hosted by sports presenter John Inverdale, and The Party on the Green in the afternoon.

Janine Nicholson, Chair of the Festival Committee, said: “East Preston Festival 2024 has to be the biggest and the best yet but all the hard work is worthwhile when it is as successful as this one has been.

“The committee would like to thank the people of East Preston for their enthusiastic support of events, brilliant scarecrows, wonderfully ingenious parade entries, but most of all for the way they always manage to create a magical sense of community throughout the village that seems to last all year.”

1 . East Preston Festival East Preston Festival 2024 committee Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . East Preston Festival East Preston Festival ambassadors Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . East Preston Festival East Preston Festival dog show Photo: Stephen Goodger