East Preston Festival: 15 pictures from this hugely popular event's launch weekend

There were also children’s rides, face painting and Ben Miller’s Magic Shows taking place throughout the day and Nick Cook’s fire show.

A Community Fête took place on Saturday, with charity stalls and children’s entertainment, including a magician, Punch and Judy, the bubble pop man, funfair rides and the U3A Ukulele Band. In the evening, the village turned out in force for a sell-out ‘George Michael Tribute’ by National Tribute Award-winner Paul Reason.

On Sunday, people flocked to the Village Green for a special D-Day Big Lunch. It was held as part of the national commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the historic Normandy Landings that heralded the end of the Second World War. It was jointly organised by EP Parish Council, the East Preston & Kingston British Legion Social Club and the East Preston Festival Committee.

There was a life-size Spitfire on site and a visit from ‘Winston Churchill’ who gave two rousing speeches and met visitors. There was also a performance by East Preston School Choir, live music from ‘Silhouette’, a vintage vocal harmony trio singing the classic hits of the era, and in between Zoe Hart’s Disco.

There were record entries for the scarecrow competition reflecting the Festival theme of ‘In the Sea, On the Sea, By the Sea’ and first prize was awarded to Alan Walker’s ‘Diver’ with South Lodge Residential Home was awarded second prize with their turtle.

Janine Nicholson, chair of the festival committee: said: “We’ve been so lucky with the weather for the start of Festival as residents and visitors from the surrounding areas turned out in force for the events on the village green. There is already a great sense of community throughout East Preston.

“The committee has received incredible support from the village with all the ticketed events sold out and the best ever number of entries for the festival competitions and children’s activities. We are keeping our fingers crossed the sun shines for us this weekend when we have the Festival Parade, Dog Show and The Party on the Green.”

The festival continues this week with the Festival Parade on Saturday, the Dog Show on Sunday, followed by the final event, The Party on the Green.

See www.eastprestonfestival.co.uk or follow the festival on Facebook.

