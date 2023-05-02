Edit Account-Sign Out
East Preston Festival ambassadors revealed

​East Preston Junior School held a special assembly last week, to announce this year’s festival ambassadors.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 13:27 BST

Every year, the children in year six are invited to put themselves forward as candidates to be East Preston Festival ambassadors by giving a short presentation to their fellow pupils who then vote for the ones they think would best represent the school.

Amy Coleman and Peter Langley, this year’s winners, were presented with trophies sponsored by Lady Annabel Goldsmith. Sofia Welch and Tobias Clark, the two runners-up, each received a shield.

Festival ambassadors and runners-up – Amy Coleman, Peter Langley, Sofia Welch and Tobias ClarkFestival ambassadors and runners-up – Amy Coleman, Peter Langley, Sofia Welch and Tobias Clark
All four will travel through the streets of East Preston in open-topped cars as guests of honour in the parade on Saturday, June 11.

The East Preston Festival will be taking place from Friday, June 2, to Sunday, June 11, with nearly 80 events and activities for all the family.

