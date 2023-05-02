Every year, the children in year six are invited to put themselves forward as candidates to be East Preston Festival ambassadors by giving a short presentation to their fellow pupils who then vote for the ones they think would best represent the school.

Amy Coleman and Peter Langley, this year’s winners, were presented with trophies sponsored by Lady Annabel Goldsmith. Sofia Welch and Tobias Clark, the two runners-up, each received a shield.

All four will travel through the streets of East Preston in open-topped cars as guests of honour in the parade on Saturday, June 11.

