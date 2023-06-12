East Preston Festival welcomes record crowds for ten days of entertainment and events

Record crowds turned out for this year’s East Preston Festival, encouraged by the fine weather and an interesting and varied programme of events and entertainment.

The festival ran from Friday, June 2, to Sunday, June 11. Village residents and many from surrounding area followed the Open Gardens and Art Trail, took the Scarecrow Tour and visited the Floral Club’s exhibition of flowers, a wonderful show representing the festival theme of ‘Musicals’.

The well-supported community fete last Saturday had charity stalls and children’s entertainment, then the sun blazed down on the Party on the Green last Sunday, as everyone celebrated to the live music of the East Preston Ukelele Band and local group, the Hattie Band.

Evening events included a Robbie Williams tribute from award-winning Paul Reason, a sell-out Abba Night with Chiquitita paying homage to Agnetha and Frida, successful Race Night, Festival Quiz and the return of Call My Wine Bluff – a fun evening of wine tasting while pitting wits against a team of expert ‘bluffers’.

There was a Circus Family Fun Day, Bill Cole’s fabulous funfair, an Artisan Market, Antiques Valuation Morning, Art Exhibition, talks on local history and poetry readings. Sports clubs held open days and everyone enjoyed tea parties, coffee mornings and garden fetes, held to raise money for local charities and community groups.

The ten days of events culminated in the Festival Parade on Saturday and a Fun Dog Show, brilliantly hosted by John Inverdale, on Sunday. The floats and walking groups proceeded through the village in colourful and imaginative costumes with crowds of spectators lining the streets to cheer them on.

Parade winners were: Best Walking Group Youth – East Preston Scouts; Best Walking Group Adult – Yarnbombers; Best Dressed Float Youth – East Preston & Angmering Rainbows, Brownies & Girlguiding; Best Powered Buggy – East Preston WI, Terry Rollason; Best Individual Walker – East Preston Preschool.

Janine Nicholson, festival committee chair, said: "Our intention is to bring our community together to have fun while fundraising for local good causes. On behalf of the committee, I would like to thank our sponsors and advertisers for their generosity and East Preston residents and visitors for their incredible support, which has helped us to achieve this aim."

Mary Poppins, the scarecrow trail winner