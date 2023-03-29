An East Sussex site chosen to be used to house asylum seekers will accommodate up to 1,200 people, the Home Office has announced today (Wednesday, March 29).

The site at Northeye, a former prison and training centre in Bexhill, is one of three sites to be chosen in the UK.

The other two are in Scampton, Lincolnshire and Wethersfield in Essex.

Immigration Minister, Robert Jenrick, revealed the plans in the Commons today when he gave an update on the progress the Government is making in delivering the Prime Minister’s priority to Stop the Boats.

The Government said its Illegal Migration Bill, which returned to Parliament this week, is designed to stop crossings by ending illegal entry as a route to asylum in the UK.

It said it was costing £6 million a day to house asylum seekers in hotel accommodation.

Mr Jenrick said: “The Home Secretary and I have been clear that using expensive hotels for asylum seekers is wholly unacceptable.

“Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites will provide cheaper and more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats.

“We understand the concerns of local communities and are working closely to listen to their views and reduce the impact of these sites, including through providing onsite security and financial support.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “To begin reforming the accommodation system, the Government will set up accommodation sites on surplus military sites in Wethersfield and Scampton for up to 3,700 asylum seekers across both sites, while preserving their heritage, and open a non-military site in Bexhill, East Sussex which will also be used for accommodation for up to 1,200 people.”

The Home Office added it is exploring the use of vessels to provide accommodation.

The spokesperson added: “The alternative sites will house asylum seekers in appropriate accommodation while they await a decision on their claim.

“Asylum seekers will be in basic, safe and secure accommodation appropriate for this purpose, while providing value for money for the taxpayer.

“The two surplus military sites Scampton and Wethersfield, and the non-military site in Bexhill, will be run by contractors with Home Office oversight.

“The Government recognises that using alternative sites involves difficult decisions, but urgent action is needed to reform the broken asylum system and reduce the use of hotels.”

1 . IMG_0670.JPG The Northeye site in Bexhill Photo: Staff

2 . IMG_0663.JPG The Northeye site in Bexhill Photo: Staff

3 . IMG_0666.JPG The Northeye site in Bexhill Photo: Staff

4 . IMG_0661.JPG The Northeye site in Bexhill Photo: Staff