East Sussex beer celebrates 30th anniversary by releasing new label artwork

Harvey's Brewery is celebrating its 30th anniversary by featuring the ‘Seven Sisters’ on their Wharf IPA beer label.

The featured artwork, created by the artist Annabel Laister, was selected as the winner of the Artwave competition, a creative endeavour that drew submissions from artists across the Lewes District.

This collaboration is said to represent a harmonious fusion of art and craft, celebrating both the thriving artistic community of the region and the craftsmanship that goes into producing Harvey's Brewery's exceptional brews.

Zoë Prescott, Harvey's Marketing and Design Manager, said: “We were delighted to join Artwave in this competition for their 30th anniversary. The submitted entries were diverse and captivating, showcasing an impressive array of artistic talent. Annabel's winning creation is fantastic, and we are eagerly awaiting the release of our Wharf IPA adorned with her artwork.

It's a privilege to support Artwave on this special occasion, as we've historically collaborated with local artists to create unique designs at Harvey’s."

Since its inception in 1993, Artwave has evolved into an annual celebration of artists and creators residing and working in Lewes, Seaford, Newhaven, and the surrounding areas.

This year, as Artwave commemorates its 30th anniversary, over 1000 creatives will participate in 180 exhibitions spread across three weekends from September 2-17.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide variety of mediums and venues, from artists' private homes to unconventional spaces like windmills, farms, and train stations.

Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Arts, Culture and Tourism and Leisure for Lewes District Council, said: “I am delighted to welcome back Artwave in its special 30th year and the great breadth of artistic talent it showcases.