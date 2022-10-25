East Sussex builder banks half a million pounds on The National Lottery

The mystery winner, known only as Mr. H, won the top prize on Thunderball, scooping £500,000 in the draw on Saturday, October 15.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, which is the licensed operator of The National Lottery, said the first thing the winner purchased was a matching kettle and toaster.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Seven Sisters in East Sussex

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mr. H for winning this fantastic prize. I hope he had a celebratory cup of tea in his new kettle.”

At national-lottery.co.uk players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including Thunderball, Set For Life, EuroMillions and Lotto.

More than £30 million is generated each week for National Lottery-funded projects thanks to its players.

