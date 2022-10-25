Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

East Sussex builder banks half a million pounds on The National Lottery

A builder from East Sussex has won half a million pounds with The National Lottery using random numbers.

By Jacob Panons
35 minutes ago
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 2:10pm

The mystery winner, known only as Mr. H, won the top prize on Thunderball, scooping £500,000 in the draw on Saturday, October 15.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, which is the licensed operator of The National Lottery, said the first thing the winner purchased was a matching kettle and toaster.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Most Popular

Seven Sisters in East Sussex

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mr. H for winning this fantastic prize. I hope he had a celebratory cup of tea in his new kettle.”

At national-lottery.co.uk players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including Thunderball, Set For Life, EuroMillions and Lotto.

More than £30 million is generated each week for National Lottery-funded projects thanks to its players.

READ THIS:

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Overs 60s group compares Eastbourne hotel to ‘Fawlty Towers’ with mice spotted

IN PICTURES: £75 million A27 pedestrian lane nearing completion

'All agreed' – Brighton confirm deal for £7.5m Argentina international tipped to shine at Qatar World Cup

National Lottery A