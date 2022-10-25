Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

IN PICTURES: £75 million A27 pedestrian lane nearing completion

A £75 million pedestrian lane on the A27 will open to the public next month to reduce congestion on the road between Lewes and Polegate.

By Frankie Elliott
3 minutes ago

Construction began in March 2020 on a 13km long path for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders between Firle and Polegate to improve key junctions along the A27.

According to The National Highways – pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders were also not fully catered for with insufficient crossing points and poor east-west connections.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Most Popular

Construction began in March 2020 on a 13km long path for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders between Firle and Polegate to improve key junctions along the A27.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Road closed, long delays and queuing traffic near Lewes due to ‘rolled over car’

Newhaven-to-Dieppe ferry contract extension a 'vote of confidence' to town's regeneration plans

Newhaven lifeboat crews save four people cut off by the tide at the Seven Sisters cliff

The path is one of a package of four schemes to reduce congestion on the road between Lewes and Polegate which suffers below average journey times, with congestion and collisions a regular cause of long delays.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
The £75 million pedestrian lane on the A27 will open to the public next month to reduce congestion on the road between Lewes and Polegate.

Along with the new combined cycle and footpath, the scheme includes a host of other environmental benefits – including a total of 3,025 new trees and 32,000 plants planted along the route to create new hedgerows for local dormice and many other protected species to live in.

Eddie Mitchell has photos of the soon-to-be completed path.

The path is one of a package of four schemes to reduce congestion on the road between Lewes and Polegate.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
According to The National Highways – pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders were also not fully catered for with insufficient crossing points and poor east-west connections.
A27PolegateNewhaven