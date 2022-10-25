Construction began in March 2020 on a 13km long path for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders between Firle and Polegate to improve key junctions along the A27.

According to The National Highways – pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders were also not fully catered for with insufficient crossing points and poor east-west connections.

The path is one of a package of four schemes to reduce congestion on the road between Lewes and Polegate which suffers below average journey times, with congestion and collisions a regular cause of long delays.

The £75 million pedestrian lane on the A27 will open to the public next month to reduce congestion on the road between Lewes and Polegate.

Along with the new combined cycle and footpath, the scheme includes a host of other environmental benefits – including a total of 3,025 new trees and 32,000 plants planted along the route to create new hedgerows for local dormice and many other protected species to live in.

Eddie Mitchell has photos of the soon-to-be completed path.

