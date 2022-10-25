IN PICTURES: £75 million A27 pedestrian lane nearing completion
A £75 million pedestrian lane on the A27 will open to the public next month to reduce congestion on the road between Lewes and Polegate.
Construction began in March 2020 on a 13km long path for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders between Firle and Polegate to improve key junctions along the A27.
According to The National Highways – pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders were also not fully catered for with insufficient crossing points and poor east-west connections.
HAVE YOU READ THIS?
Most Popular
The path is one of a package of four schemes to reduce congestion on the road between Lewes and Polegate which suffers below average journey times, with congestion and collisions a regular cause of long delays.
Along with the new combined cycle and footpath, the scheme includes a host of other environmental benefits – including a total of 3,025 new trees and 32,000 plants planted along the route to create new hedgerows for local dormice and many other protected species to live in.