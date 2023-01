A man, who was reported missing from a care home in East Sussex, has been found safe.

Sussex Police said on Saturday evening that Samir Hirani, 70, was missing from his care home in Hove, having last been seen ‘at either 9am or 1.30pm today’ (January 21).

Anyone who saw him was asked to dial 999.

Samir was ‘found safe and well’ on Saturday, Sussex Police confirmed. A spokesperson added: “Thank you to the member of the public who spotted him, made sure he was safe and contacted the emergency services.”

