Six crews were called around 12.30pm to Ebdens Hill in Westfield. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said smoke and flames had been ‘seen in a roof’.
The fire service said it was scaling back operations at 3pm with crews still on scene, using an aerial ladder platform, ‘to fight the fire’.
As of 5pm, the service scaled the incident down to one pump.
A spokesperson added: “The cause of the incident is unknown and an investigation will take place.”
Sussex Police had said earlier today that enquiries were ongoing to ‘identify a potential cause of the fire’.
In a social media post at 7pm, police said: “The A21 Ebdens Hill in St Leonards remains closed due to a burst water main, following a fire in a property earlier today.
“Sussex Police had been supporting East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.”
Video footage from the scene shows water flowing down the side of the A21 Sedlescombe Road North. The road was still closed, at 7.20pm, both ways between Stream Lane to A28 Westfield Lane. Sensors 'suggest the closure has been extended'.