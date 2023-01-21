The A21 is still closed at Hastings, due to a burst water main, after a fire broke out at the grounds of a school in East Sussex.

Six crews were called around 12.30pm to Ebdens Hill in Westfield. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said smoke and flames had been ‘seen in a roof’.

The fire service said it was scaling back operations at 3pm with crews still on scene, using an aerial ladder platform, ‘to fight the fire’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of 5pm, the service scaled the incident down to one pump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: “The cause of the incident is unknown and an investigation will take place.”

Sussex Police had said earlier today that enquiries were ongoing to ‘identify a potential cause of the fire’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media post at 7pm, police said: “The A21 Ebdens Hill in St Leonards remains closed due to a burst water main, following a fire in a property earlier today.

“Sussex Police had been supporting East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A21 Ebdens Hill in St Leonards remains closed due to a burst water main, following a fire in a property earlier today. Photo: Hastings Police

Video footage from the scene shows water flowing down the side of the A21 Sedlescombe Road North. The road was still closed, at 7.20pm, both ways between Stream Lane to A28 Westfield Lane. Sensors ‘suggest the closure has been extended’. Click here for more on this story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you read?: Hastings home burglary: Seven pairs of shoes and hand tools stolen

Advertisement Hide Ad