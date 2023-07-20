East Sussex cemetery labelled a 'disgrace' after overgrown grass covers gravestones and makes them difficult to find

Residents in Lewes have described the town’s cemetery as a 'disgrace' after the site has been left overgrown and unkept this summer,

The cemetery, found in Rotten Row on the west side of the town, has upset a number of locals who have loved ones buried in the grounds, with many saying they can’t see the graves or the paths leading to them due to the long grass and dead flowers lying on the ground. (Credit: Facebook)

One resident wrote on Facebook: “I want to get people's opinions on Lewes Cemetery, as went up there today to pay respect but the place is so over grown, you can easily trip over the graves and hurt yourself, it looks a disgrace to all those who go up there to pay respect in the wild area, it is upsetting to so many but nothing gets done, so what do others think?”

More then 50 people commented on the post, labelling the site ‘disrespectful’, ‘disgusting’ and ‘upsetting’.

One person claimed her family were having to clear the paths themselves saying: “My niece went up there last week with my sister in law to put flowers on their son/ brothers grave, they took their own battery strimmer and strimmed a path to and around the grave ! My sister in law has Parkinsons! she does not go out much, wanted to put flowers her son's grave ! Saw a worker up there was told you can complain but nothing will be done ! Totally disgusted with them!”

Another added: “It’s really bad we keep my husbands nice but think of others and on the left where grass is so long we saw an old person crying because he couldn’t find a grave I don’t even know if they have a groundsman now it’s disrespectful.”

Lewes District Council says its biodiversity policy of allowing wildflowers to grow unharmed has seen a number of wider benefits including the creation of wildlife havens and increasing opportunities for pollination.

The council says Lewes Cemetery is among the areas where wildflowers bloomed recently, attracting a wide range of pollinators, and now has grass growing there which provides an important habitat for creatures such as beetles and lizards.

The council says improving biodiversity is a key priority, which included expanding their wildflower and grass areas alongside changing their mowing regimes.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Our biodiversity work has been praised by many residents who welcome the wider benefits of creating wildlife havens and increasing opportunities for pollination. Allied to this, we are also mindful of always being respectful and considerate of every visitor to all the resting places in the district.

“Improving biodiversity across Lewes district is a key priority for us and we have been expanding our wildflower and grass areas alongside changing our mowing regimes.

