East Sussex College student success at Young Landscape Photographer of the Year awards

East Sussex College Lewes student, Darcy Bradbury, was recently announced as runner-up in the Urban Landscape category.

Darcy follows in the footsteps of another Photography student, Josh Elphick, who had success at the Young Landscape Photographer of the Year awards in 2020.

Darcy’s work was being exhibited at London Bridge train station, and remained on display until January 6, 2022.

Darcy Bradbury's work being displayed at London Bridge train station.

The final piece, which earned her the runner-up spot in the highly competitive youth competition, was named ‘The Birds’ and was shot in London.

Darcy said, “Unfortunately I didn't get to see the photo displayed in person, but lots of friends, family and even teachers of mine stopped by London Bridge to see it which was great to see. I was very proud.

"I found it hard to believe I had even placed as runner up, but I've definitely grown a certain fondness for the piece! I'm really proud of my photography now, and this has definitely made me more confident in my work. Although there was no direct inspiration for my photo, I find that I'm influenced a lot by documentary and photojournalism.

Speaking about her experience at the college, Darcy said: “I was congratulated many times by my teachers and tutor, as well as being embarrassed countless times in front of a classroom of people.

“Teachers have been extremely supportive and motivating throughout all three of my courses, especially Photography, which I secretly admit to be my favourite subject! Teachers are always telling me to sign up for, apply and try out so many extra curricular activities, events and competitions.”

Speaking on whether she’d recommend the Photography A-Level course at East Sussex College, Darcy said, “I'd definitely recommend the course to others interested in the subject. It's an extremely enjoyable and fulfilling course with so many interesting experiments and techniques to learn.”

Jo Cripps, Photography tutor at ESC, said: “When I visited the exhibition, I was blown away with the high standard and variety of work. Darcy's images sat beautifully among these outstanding images. I’m very proud of Darcy and her achievements. She is an extremely hard-working student who pushes herself in all aspects of photography.

"She is very dedicated and even attends extra lessons to help with her black and white film photography, and darkroom work. I’m very proud that Darcy was part of the fabulous Landscape Photographer of the year exhibition and that her work was celebrated in this way.

“Darcy is an outstanding student and is on track to achieve an excellent grade in Photography. She is creative and imaginative, and is well liked by her peers and teachers for her positive attitude."

Jo outlined the key benefits of studying photography at East Sussex College. She said, “Studying Photography at ESC Lewes campus will take you on your very own creative journey, you will explore different aspects of the photography world and we will help you discover your very own personal style.”

To find out more about the course offered by East Sussex College click here