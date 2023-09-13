BREAKING
East Sussex countryside paths closed due to public safety concerns

A section of the South Downs path near Lewes has been temporarily closed due to public safety concerns about unsafe trees.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST
Part of the Egrets Way shared path between the railway underpass and Ham Lane has been temporarily closed by the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA).

The Park Authority said it made this decision for public safety due to unsafe trees in the area.

Part of the Egrets Way shared path between the railway underpass and Ham Lane has been temporarily closed by the South Downs National Park Authority.Part of the Egrets Way shared path between the railway underpass and Ham Lane has been temporarily closed by the South Downs National Park Authority.
A diversion has been put in place for walkers and cyclists using the path and the SDNPA says a route will be re-opened once the trees have been safe.

A spokesperson for the Park Authority said: “Part of the Egrets Way shared use path has been temporarily closed between the railway underpass and Ham Lane and a diversion put in place for walkers and cyclists.

“This closure has been necessary for public safety due to unsafe trees. The route will be reopened as soon as possible once the trees have been made safe.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Related topics:South Downs