East Sussex couple described as 'incredible and loving parents' after being found dead in their own home

A fundraising campaign has been started to support the grieving family of a married couple in Newhaven who were founddead in their own home.

Josh Bashford, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30, were discovered by Sussex Police in their Lewes Road property shortly after 7pm on Friday, June 9.

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been charged with two counts of murder. Police said the 64-year-old was known to the victims.

The couple’s friend Kayleigh Last described Josh and Chloe as the ‘most incredible and loving parents’ and started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Bashford’s four grieving children – Brooklyn, Ava, Mila and Joshua.

Kayleigh wrote on the page: "We are asking for anything you can do to support the children so we can get them everything they need and can continue to give them the best life that we know Chloe and Josh would have given them.

“Any donation, big or small would be extremely extremely appreciated by our entire family.

"We understand times are hard for everyone right now so even if you could just share this page so that we can reach out to as many people and get as much support for them as we can would be amazing.

“Rest in Peace Chloe and Josh, you will always be so loved and never forgotten.”

Mr Martin been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 12.