The family of a man who died after being hit by an unmarked police car say they have been warned it could take years to get answers from the force.

Arthur Holscher-Ermert’s father said he believes police will never apologise after an unmarked police car was involved in a collision with the 27-year-old man on the A259 South Coast Road at around 11.10pm on April 30, 2022.

Dashcam video shows the black BMW drive into the path of oncoming traffic before hitting Arthur walks across the road.

The police driver has not been arrested or suspended and has been on restricted duties since the incident on April 30 last year.

Arthur’s brother Karl laid flowers at the scene to mark the first anniversary of his relative’s death.

His father, Jens Holscher, said Sussex Police has not apologised and they have no idea when or if charges will ever be brought against the driver.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct have concluded their investigation and are waiting for collision report before making a decision on handing the case to the CPS for criminal prosecution.

Bournemouth University economics Prof Holscher said the family are very frustrated by the slow progress of the investigation into Arthur’s death.

Prof Holscher said: “It’s been a year and not much has happened, it is annoying to be given a long term perspective of years.

“It’s horrifying and hard to stomach, but that’s the indication I’ve got. It could be years before it comes to trial, this is unbelievable I thought.

“it’s not even certain there will be a trial. It’s going on but slowly, slowly, slowly. It is disappointing. They could have given us a proper timeline.

"That’s something one would expect, I would think. After one year we don’t have a timeline and I think that is quite essential.”

The family have not received an apology from Sussex Police, which they say is still causing them pain.

Prof Holscher said: “I got through that. I asked a friend who is a former policeman and he said they will not apologise, they will not say sorry because they see that as an admission of guilt and that’s why it’s not coming forward.

"It still hurts but I can’t do much about it. It’s something you would expect.”

A spokesman for the IOPC said they are in the process of making a decision on whether to refer the matter to the CPS.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Arthur’s family and friends at this difficult time.

"We have provided every assistance to the IOPC, who have independence in regard to the investigation and who remain in contact with the family.

"We have cooperated fully to ensure a thorough investigation and for the family to receive the answers they need.