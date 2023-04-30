Strictly star and celebrity vicar names his East Sussex highlights a year on from moving to the county

The Rev Richard Coles often takes to social media to post about his life in East Sussex.
On April 25 the former musician, who was in The Communards in the ’80s, posted on Twitter: “It is the first anniversary of my arrival in East Sussex. In this twelve month[s] of great discoveries I wish to highlight Eastbourne Tip, the Eight Bells at Jevington, the number 12 bus, Harry the heating engineer, and the entire South Downs.”
Mr Coles has praised The Eight Bells in the past as he labelled it his favourite pub in an article from The Times titled ‘Why I bought a pub — by James May’ – which was published on December 18.