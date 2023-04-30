Edit Account-Sign Out
Strictly star and celebrity vicar names his East Sussex highlights a year on from moving to the county

A celebrity vicar who has been a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing has named what his East Sussex highlights have been one year after moving to the area.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 30th Apr 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 13:28 BST

The Rev Richard Coles often takes to social media to post about his life in East Sussex.

On April 25 the former musician, who was in The Communards in the ’80s, posted on Twitter: “It is the first anniversary of my arrival in East Sussex. In this twelve month[s] of great discoveries I wish to highlight Eastbourne Tip, the Eight Bells at Jevington, the number 12 bus, Harry the heating engineer, and the entire South Downs.”

Mr Coles has praised The Eight Bells in the past as he labelled it his favourite pub in an article from The Times titled ‘Why I bought a pub — by James May’ – which was published on December 18.

Rev Richard Coles. Picture from ALISON BAGLEY PHOTOGRAPHYRev Richard Coles. Picture from ALISON BAGLEY PHOTOGRAPHY
Rev Richard Coles. Picture from ALISON BAGLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Last year Mr Coles also took to Twitter after he got stick in an Eastbourne supermarket’s lift.

