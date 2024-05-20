East Sussex farm attraction adds new features for summer

The popular Visitor Attraction at Stone Cross, between Eastbourne and Polegate, opened on Good Friday after the winter break with a refresh, which has gone down incredibly well with customers.

Now, it's adding even more as children prepare for a week off from Friday.

The new attractions are:

Lawn Games Land, classic and innovative lawn games for all the family

Take a pit stop in Vehicle Valley, on the custom-made train, fire engine, tractor and school bus

Set your senses soaring in Sensory Street by describing what you can feel, see and hear.

These are on top of other changes already made at Sharnfold this year. Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group - which owns Sharnfold - said: "We are very proud of what we have created. It was already massively popular when we decided to close for the winter and decide what a refresh looked like.

"It's been a huge success, and now these three new areas are all ready for half term, so please come and visit us."

Sharnfold Farm trail is designed to let your imagination run wild, encouraging visitors to get back out into nature and get creative. It's open 9am – 4pm with lots to do.

Meet the Farmyard friends: There are ducks, chicken, goats, sheep, donkeys, pigs, alpacas, a highland cow, a tortoise, guinea pigs and rabbits waiting to welcome you.

the Adventure Playground is the hub of the attraction and start of the Farm Trail. It features a sandpit, mini racers, balance beams, nest swing, mini golf and more. Unleash your energy in Active Alley with challenges and races to test your physical ability and provide some friendly competition.

Immerse yourself in village life in Timber Town. Sharnfold’s woodland village has a florist, post office, wishing well, and more to spark imaginative play.

Exercise your mind in the Puzzle Patch. With word searches, spot the difference and more, your problem-solving skills will be put to the test. Adventure awaits in the Enchanted Enclosure. Make a wish in the lucky circle and imagine a life of enchantment amongst our mystical beings living in the trees.

Go on a giant bug hunt in Critter Corner and observe little creatures enjoying their stay in the hotels. Use upcycled objects in the Sound Station to foster your creativity by exploring sounds and creating your own music.

Donna said: "We are set for a bumper half term, and we look forward to seeing everybody again, you will be guaranteed a warm welcome."

Have you read? This is why penguins appeared on a Sussex beach

1 . Sharnfold Farm Sharnfold Farm Photo: supplied

2 . Sharnfold Farm Sharnfold Farm Photo: supplied

3 . Sharnfold Farm Sharnfold Farm Photo: supplied