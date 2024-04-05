East Sussex farm attraction enjoys bumper Easter and expects busy summer season

Both Friday and Easter Saturday were completely sold out, as the visitor attraction at Stone Cross continues to offer half-price tickets during the Easter school holiday.

Sharnfold is owned by The Family Parks Group, and spokesperson Donna Bull said: "We have been absolutely delighted with the response from our customers. It has been such a busy week - far beyond our wildest dreams, and I want to thank everyone who has visited us.

"We have made some changes during the winter at Sharnfold, and the response has been very pleasing indeed. Remember, our half price offer continues until the school holiday ends, but you must pre book to take advantage of this offer. We are now looking forward to a very busy spring and then into the summer season."

The cafe and shop have both been renovate and the attraction also offers farmyard animals, including ducks, chicken, goats, sheep and many others. Children can test their physical skills in Active Alley

and have fun in the adventure playground, which includes sandpit, mini racers, balance beams and mini golf.

Visitors can also explore Timber Town, Sharnfold's woodland village and visit the Enchanted Enclosure as well as going on a bug hunt at Critter Corner

Puzzle Patch offers word searches and spot the difference and children can explore sounds and create their own music in the Sound Station.

Sharnfold is located at Stone Cross, between Eastbpourne and Hailsham. Tickets for the attraction are usually £6.45 per person when you pre-book but this Easter holiday get them half price. Go to thefamilyparksgroup.co.uk/whats-on.

