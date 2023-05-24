The King's Coronation may have gone - but a local visitor attraction is going Royal for next week's half term.

Sharnfold Farm half term fun

Sharnfold Farm at Stone Cross, between Eastbourne and Hailsham is staging a royally themed farm trail, and a Kings and Queens party in its Sussex Barn. 'A Right Royal Half Term' runs from May 27 until June 4.

Donna Bull from Sharnfold said: "It's a very sunny forecast for next week so come and join us on the Farm. May has been a memorable month for all the right reasons with the King's Coronation. We have decided to keep the royal theme going for all next week - and it's going to be great fun."

For the week, the Farm Trail will be suitably themed with hidden golden crowns and Royal Guards for you to find as you wind your way around animal enclosures and onto the woodland walk.

Sharnfold Farm

There is an activities sheet to complete and you can win four tickets for the Sharnfold Teddy Bear's picnic in July, including picnic lunch boxes. It's also party time as there will be the chance to clap, stomp and shake your bodies to the rhythm of the music in the Sussex Barn. The parties include fun, music and games.

There is the chance too to see the newest members of the Sharnfold family on the farm. These include rabbits, donkeys and Alpacas.

Your ticket will be valid for a full day on the farm from 9am until 5pm. This means you can take full advantage of the regular Sharnfold attractions which include farm animals - ducks, chickens, goats, sheep, donkey, pigs and Highland cow; tortoises, guinea pigs and rabbits; adventure play areas; a Sound Garden; playhouses; woodland walks; a rewilding garden with tepee and mud kitchen; mini golf; ride on mini racers and a coffee shop.

Prices for 'A Right Royal Half Term' are £6.45 plus booking fee. You can book here.

