Take a look inside this amazing games shop and hobby centre which opened recently in Bexhill

Popular game and hobby store Galleon Games has re-located to larger premises Bexhill town centre after out-growing its Sidley Shop.

Captained by Neil, Galleon Games is an independent games shop which originally opened in June 2015. It has one of the most comprehensive selections in Sussex, stocking a huge range of board games, card games, table-top games, role-playing games, modelling supplies, scenery, miniatures, dice and accessories. And if you can’t find what you are looking for, Neil is always happy to do his best to try and source it for you.

Galleon Games is more than just a shop, it has become the hub of a vibrant and growing community of hobbyists. Visit on a Saturday and the large shop is usually full of people taking part in gaming sessions or friendly competitions, hosted by Neil who is always happy to explain rules and guide people through. It caters for people of all ages but has become an incredibly popular place for children and their families to enjoy the hobby in a safe and friendly environment.

When I visited the shop recently I was impressed by what is the largest range of acrylic model paints I have seen in Sussex. Neil stocks the whole popular Games Workshop range of paints as well as much harder to source brands such as Vallejo and Scale Colour. The shop also has a good selection of basing scenery weathering materials and primers for painting.

Board gaming and miniature fantasy war-gaming has exploded in recent years. Games Workshop, who have the Warhammer Brand of games and miniature figures, started as a small company with one London shop in the early 1980’s. It is now a world-wide brand valued at £3.8 billion and shows no sign of declining. Their new boxed games tend to sell out within minutes of being released.

Galleon Games has a good selection of Games Workshop products along with other hard to source gaming miniatures such as Nolzar D&D and Malifaux, as well as a good range of Star Wars figures.

Neil said: “It has been fantastic since moving here. We outgrew the last shop and this has allowed me to put in more gaming tables. The beauty of this hobby is that people of all ages can come together around the same table. It is very inclusive.”

