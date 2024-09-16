East Sussex farm attraction offers free day out to charities and community groups

Sharnfold Farm - situated between Eastbourne and Hailsham - wants to give something back to the community after an exceptionally busy summer.

“This is our way of saying thank you to everyone who has made it a magical summer at Sharnfold,” said Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group.

"It couldn't be simpler - we are offering local groups, their families and supporters a free day out. The free entry gives you access to our wonderful attraction where you can enjoy the farm trail, meet the animals, go for a lovely walk and use our other facilities. Please note the cafe and shop will be open but normal charges will apply."

The weather forecast for this day is sunny. Entry to Sharnfold is normally £6.45 per person.

To take advantage of the offer and book your free tickets, please email [email protected].

