In 41 pictures: Hastings Seafood Wine and Music Festival

This is the first year the event has been held without council funding and was only made possible by a group of enthusiastic local people coming together to form a not for profit community interest group.

The event got under way on Friday with a music night headlined by rock band Stop Stop from Barcelona.

Saturday and Sunday saw a top line up of bands performing as people sampled a wide range of food, including locally made crab pasties from the Albion pub.

There were fish cookery classes taking place at the Stade Hall and the nearby lifeboat station held an open day.

One of the highlights of the festival was the Sunday morning Jazz Breakfast with Lianne Carroll performing.

Jane Kilby, from the newly formed company Stade Events, said: “A group of passionate and enthusiastic people got together to keep this event going. Events like this are really important to the town. This year will be a learning curve but we have plans to put on other events.”

Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers said: “It is really sad that because of the budget situation the council, at this time, have not been able to fund it as we did in the past. However, these events are absolutely crucial to Hastings. They bring visitors to our town and that is what we need. To see everyone working together to make this event happen is absolutely brilliant. Well done to them.

Mike Raxworthy, who came up with the music programme for the event, said: “It’s great for the town and great for business. We are aiming to bring back the Midsummer Fish Fair and the Herring Fair in the winter.”

The Hastings Seafood, Wine and Music Festival 2024. Photo by Frank Copper.

The Hastings Seafood, Wine and Music Festival 2024. Photo by Frank Copper.

Liane Carroll and Mike Raxworthy. The Hastings Seafood, Wine and Music Festival 2024. Photo by Frank Copper.

The Hastings Seafood, Wine and Music Festival 2024. Photo by Frank Copper.