Ian Kerr, 75, from East Dean, is aiming to walk between 10–15kms a day, to raise money for Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare and international charity Helping Rhinos.

Ian said: “It’s an exciting challenge for two wonderful charities helping animals locally and internationally and I’m looking forward to achieving my target.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am really fond of both these charities. I go to Raystede and look at all the animals there and I want to adopt them. I go to Africa, occasionally, and see the rhinos and the awful tragedy of the orphan rhinos when their mothers have been killed and their horns taken.”

Ian Kerr, 75, from East Dean, is aiming to walk between 10–15kms a day, to raise money for Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare and international charity Helping Rhinos.

Ian has set himself the challenge of completing 240kms – the equivalent of walking to northern France and back – and the target of raising at least £1,000 for each of his chosen charities.

Ian recently had a major operation on his back and his doctors have encouraged him to walk, gradually building up the distance, to enhance his recovery

So far, Ian’s walk is going well and he is pain-free.

The 75-year-old said: “I am enjoying doing my daily walk first thing in the morning when the sun is rising.

“There aren’t really challenges at the moment, other than not being able to identify all the wildflowers along the way and not being able to take my dog, Tim, a four-year-old rescue Collie Shepherd cross, in case he pulls my stitches out.”

Ian is calling on people to support him and his chosen charities by either walking virtually with him each day or by donating via his JustGiving page.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Stephanie Smith, CEO of Raystede, says, “Ian is a dedicated Trustee and a massive supporter of Raystede. Whenever he sets out to do something, he achieves it, and I know he will smash this challenge too. Thank you from all of us at Raystede and good luck.”