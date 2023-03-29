The executive board of Holy Cross Church of England Primary School have written to Gillian Keegan MP – the Secretary of State for Education – to request a closure.
The school has made this decision due to a lack of demand and declining numbers of pupils over the last few years, meaning it no longer had a viable future.
Nusrat Ghani, Conservative MP for the Wealden District, told SussexWorld she was disappointed by the news.
Ms Ghani said: “It is regrettable that Uckfield parents have made the choice not to select Holy Cross CoE Primary School as the preferred place of education for their children and as a result of the lack of demand and declining numbers of pupils over the years, the school no longer has a viable future. It is always sad to see a local school close, especially one with such a long and rich history and strong local presence.
"I understand that the Secretary of State will respond to the Interim Executive Board on next steps, and this will be shared with the school community as soon as possible. East Sussex County Council will fully support parents with securing a place at an alternative school ahead of the new school year, should the closure of Holy Cross proceed.”
With news about the likely closure of the town’s swimming pool and leisure centre, many residents in Uckfield are worried about the area’s infrastructure ahead of more houses being built in the Wealden district.
One resident said: “I have heard on a reliable authority that a primary school in the centre of Uckfield is likely to close. This follows news that our local leisure centre and community swimming pool is also to close. There are no NHS dentists now in the town, our doctors are over subscribed and the community college is fully stretched.“And what is the answer to this of the local authorities at county and district level, and their highly paid 'planning' staff responsible for future development? To give permission for even more houses to be built in and around Uckfield. In their jargon, the infrastructure will follow housing.”