Residents in Uckfield are shocked by the reports suggesting the town’s primary school has requested to close its doors for good.

The executive board of Holy Cross Church of England Primary School have written to Gillian Keegan MP – the Secretary of State for Education – to request a closure.

The school has made this decision due to a lack of demand and declining numbers of pupils over the last few years, meaning it no longer had a viable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nusrat Ghani, Conservative MP for the Wealden District, told SussexWorld she was disappointed by the news.

The school has made this decision due to a lack of demand and declining numbers of pupils over the last few years, meaning it no longer had a viable future.

Ms Ghani said: “It is regrettable that Uckfield parents have made the choice not to select Holy Cross CoE Primary School as the preferred place of education for their children and as a result of the lack of demand and declining numbers of pupils over the years, the school no longer has a viable future. It is always sad to see a local school close, especially one with such a long and rich history and strong local presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I understand that the Secretary of State will respond to the Interim Executive Board on next steps, and this will be shared with the school community as soon as possible. East Sussex County Council will fully support parents with securing a place at an alternative school ahead of the new school year, should the closure of Holy Cross proceed.”

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With news about the likely closure of the town’s swimming pool and leisure centre, many residents in Uckfield are worried about the area’s infrastructure ahead of more houses being built in the Wealden district.