East Sussex resident awarded British Empire Medal for setting up Newhaven food project during Covid pandemic
Paula Woolven, 51, is the second person in her family to be named a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM).
She received the honour for her work during the Covid Pandemic when she set up the Havens Food Cooperative project in Newhaven to stop supermarket food waste and provide free food for the community. Visit www.havenscommunityhub.co.uk or donate at localgiving.org/charity/havenscommunityhub.
Havens said Paula has been raising money for charities since she was 14, having been inspired by her mother, Marilyn Nolan, who supported the RNIB, the Barn Theatre, DaSH JFC and the Meridian Mature Citizens Forum.
Paula said: “I was always helping mum and dad with things like counting the coins from the Sooty collection boxes, helping at cake sales or performing at events so community support has been a way of life for me.”
Marilyn, 77, was awarded the BEM in the New Year’s Honours List of 2016.
Paula founded the Havens Community Hub in 2018. A Havens spokesperson said: “(Paula) pushed the fledgling not-for-profit beyond its limits during Covid-19, taking on the Havens Happy Clubs for older people with complex needs, founding Havens Community Cars CIO – a volunteer driver charity with over 600 members unable to use public transport – and creating the multi-award winning environmental and cost-of-living assisting surplus food pantry – the Havens Food Cooperative.”
Havens said the food cooperative has just celebrated saving over one million pounds worth of food from landfill while redistributing it to hundreds of Lewes District families, charities and foodbanks. Havens Food Cooperative is in Thompson Road, Newhaven.
Paula said: “I may be the captain, but this ship couldn’t have set sail without all the wonderful volunteers, supporters and staff on board. We have nearly 100 people directly involved in the front-line services that the Hub provides through our different projects and legacy charities, including our new community and small business support services based at the Telscombe Cliffs Civic Centre. I know it’s cliché but I would genuinely like to thank each and every volunteer and dedicate this award to their tireless work to make every day a little better.”