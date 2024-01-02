East Sussex resident awarded British Empire Medal for setting up Newhaven food project during Covid pandemic

A Telscombe Cliffs resident has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the King’s New Years Honours 2024.

Paula Woolven, 51, is the second person in her family to be named a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM).

She received the honour for her work during the Covid Pandemic when she set up the Havens Food Cooperative project in Newhaven to stop supermarket food waste and provide free food for the community. Visit www.havenscommunityhub.co.uk or donate at localgiving.org/charity/havenscommunityhub.

Havens said Paula has been raising money for charities since she was 14, having been inspired by her mother, Marilyn Nolan, who supported the RNIB, the Barn Theatre, DaSH JFC and the Meridian Mature Citizens Forum.

Marilyn Nolan and Paula Woolven holding Marilyn's medal

Paula said: “I was always helping mum and dad with things like counting the coins from the Sooty collection boxes, helping at cake sales or performing at events so community support has been a way of life for me.”

Marilyn, 77, was awarded the BEM in the New Year’s Honours List of 2016.

Paula founded the Havens Community Hub in 2018. A Havens spokesperson said: “(Paula) pushed the fledgling not-for-profit beyond its limits during Covid-19, taking on the Havens Happy Clubs for older people with complex needs, founding Havens Community Cars CIO – a volunteer driver charity with over 600 members unable to use public transport – and creating the multi-award winning environmental and cost-of-living assisting surplus food pantry – the Havens Food Cooperative.”

Paula Woolven at the Havens Community Hub

Havens said the food cooperative has just celebrated saving over one million pounds worth of food from landfill while redistributing it to hundreds of Lewes District families, charities and foodbanks. Havens Food Cooperative is in Thompson Road, Newhaven.