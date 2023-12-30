New Year Honours in the Lewes and Wealden districts: residents recognised in East Sussex
Take a look at some of the people from East Sussex who have received an honour.
More names will be added to the list as more honours are revealed.
ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Christopher John Blandford. President, World Heritage UK. For services to World Heritage (Uckfield, East Sussex).
Laurence Alexander Cummings. Conductor, Harpsichordist, Music Director of the Academy of Ancient Music and the London Handel Festival, and William Crotch Professor of Historical Performance, Royal Academy of Music. For services to Music (Mayfield, East Sussex). Rachel Gaisburgh-Watkyn. Managing Director, Tiny Box Company. For services to Sustainability, to Ethical Business Growth and to Exports (Crowborough, East Sussex).
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Nathaniel Timothy Hepburn. Director and Chief Executive, Charleston. For services to the Arts (Lewes, East Sussex).
John Stanley William Simpson. For services to Agriculture and to the community in Lewes, East Sussex (Lewes, East Sussex).
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
Geraldine Constable. For services to the community in Hailsham and Eastbourne, East Sussex (Hailsham, East Sussex).
Paula Bridget Woolven. For services to the community in East Sussex during Covid-19 (Peacehaven, East Sussex) .