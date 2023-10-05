East Sussex residents ask for 'clear understanding' as to why new cultural centre owners don't pay rent

The owners of the new cultural centre in Lewes have been questioned after residents discover they are not paying rent whilst using the Southover House building.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council believes the centre will bring in 100,000 visitors to the town and £4.2m in revenue each year, but locals have questioned how the centre benefits them, seeing as Charleston does not pay the council anything to rent their building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One resident wrote on Facebook: “I've just noticed that there is an independent, not part of the Charleston organisation, cafe in Southover House. As Charleston aren't paying rent for the building I'm wondering if the cafe people pay rent and, if they do, whether it goes to LDC or Charleston.

“Not sure where to find the answer but think that LDC council tax payers should have a clear understanding.”

Another person commented: “It does sound as though there are some questions to answer here, even if everything is above board. If an organisation is offered a generous occupancy deal, we should reasonably expect generosity towards the town in return. At £12.50 the Bloomsbury and Fashion exhibition isn't particularly cheap. Was there no opportunity to offer a discount to local residents?”

Lewes District Council confirmed it remained the owner of the building, with Charleston financing the recent work needed to adapt the space into the centre it is today.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The independent café within the building is run by Caccia and Tails, a catering partner of Charleston. The charity says it relies on some commercial revenue to support the charity’s conservation, access and artistic programme, as it has no ongoing public funding.

A spokesperson for the District Council said: “We are delighted that Charleston has now opened the new cultural hub in Lewes which has already attracted more than 3,000 visitors.

"This is a hugely beneficial five-year partnership which, very importantly, includes East Sussex College Group, with the new venue running a free programme of community projects alongside a learning programme for local state schools, further education and higher education groups.

“Alongside the extensive educational opportunities, it is estimated that the new space will generate £4.2m of new visitor spend in the town, which we particularly welcome in our support for town centre businesses, as high streets across the country struggle with vacant shops and a reduction in footfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like so many museums, galleries and other cultural venues – including Brighton Pavilion, Towner, De La Warr Pavilion - under the lease agreement, the council remains the owner of the building.”