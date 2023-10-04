East Sussex residents 'disregarded' as 700-home development receives planning setback

Developers in Lewes say local people have been ‘casually disregarded’ after plans for a 700-home redevelopment look set to face a severe setback.

The South Downs National Park (SDNP) is set to issue a report recommending deferral to the planning committee for the redevelopment of the North Street Industrial Estate on October 12, while outstanding “issues” with the project are resolved.

Human Nature, the company behind the proposals, say the report is ‘out-of-date, out-of-touch, irresponsible, dismissive and contradictory’.

Jonathan Smales, Founder & CEO of Human Nature, said: “The South Downs Park planning team is once again displaying casual disregard for the people of Lewes, following the debacle of consent given to Santon’s profoundly unsustainable and unloved North Street Quarter – a scheme so dull and manifestly unviable no developer in the UK wanted to build it.

In April 2021, the eco-developer Human Nature acquired part of the site and submitted their altered proposal for planning permission in the early part of 2022.

“The officers’ report to their planning committee on the proposed Phoenix scheme is a disgrace: out-of-date, out-of-touch, irresponsible, dismissive and contradictory. Their grasp of development economics and understanding of what it takes to address the climate emergency is risible.

"If Phoenix falls next week the Park’s Local Plan is in tatters and its reputation will follow suit.”

Plans to redevelop the Lewes North Street Quarter began in 2015. Santon North Street Ltd and Lewes District Council, the joint-owners of the site, submitted a ‘hybrid planning application’ to deliver 416 new homes; alongside a number of other proposals including 475 registered full-time jobs, a public square, cafés and new riverside walkways.

Following a public consultation period, Human Nature submitted an updated proposal to the Park Authority in September of this year.

The changes predominately focused on creating the opportunity to retain more of the existing trees, following criticism over the initial plans to cut down most of the shrubbery on the estate and along the Phoneix Causeway.

Jonathan said: “After compromise upon compromise, years of negotiations and several millions of pounds of additional investment, the award-winning Phoenix – widely regarded as the greenest and most sustainable large-scale neighbourhood plan in the country in response to the climate and nature emergencies – is at risk of being undermined.”

The SPNP will announce their final decision on the development next week and Human Nature say it is time for the planning committee ‘to stand up and be counted’.

Jonathan said: “The planning team’s approach is disabling rather than enabling. They see Lewes as a museum of architectural curiosities rather than as a living, breathing, adaptive place. They see a derelict former industrial site as a ‘riparian’ landscape, whereas everyday we see acres upon acre of cement, twisted steel and missed opportunity.

“Following the loss of the bus station this is nothing less than insult to injury for Lewes. What’s it to be: another generation before the Phoenix finds new life? It’s a travesty of shoddy planning policy and practice by a team that has the wrong mindset and is out of its depth.