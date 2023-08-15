Seaford residents have raised their concerns after sewage was once again being discharged on to the town’s beach while there was no rainfall.

Southern Water have now fixed the problem, which comes just seven days after a sewage monitor in the same area was also found to be not working.

Recent reports have suggested sewage water was dumped at Splash Point during days with little or no rainfall due to a faulty sewer.

Maria Caulfield, Conservative MP for Seaford, told SussexWorld that Southern Water was planning an improvement programme for the site, beginning this autumn.

Ms Caulfield said: “Monitoring storm overflow outflows is crucial in helping collect accurate data. Given in 2010 only 7% were being monitored we are now in a position locally where almost 99% of outfalls currently have electronic monitors installed, and Southern Water are aiming for 100% coverage by the end of March next year.

"Our sewage system is a dual rainfall and sewage system that has been in place since Victorian times and when rainfall is high, to prevent sewage backing up into peoples homes, the discharge outlets prevent this by releasing discharges into the sea.

"While it may seem that we are seeing more sewage discharges from storm overflows, the reality is that up until a few years ago these overflows were not monitored but were constantly discharging. It is only since 2010 when this Government introduced mandatory monitoring and we have moved from 7% of overflows being monitored to over 96% now with 100% being monitored by the end of the year.”

Southern Water say combined sewer overflows usually operate during heavy rainfall, but can also be employed on days of no rain and are usually referred to as ‘dry spills’. These can happen for a variety of reasons.