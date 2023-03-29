Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex residents furious after calls for a review into road safety policies ignored

Campaigners in East Sussex have accused the county council of an “outrageous failure to act” by ignoring a petition on road safety.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:56 BST

The petition, signed by nearly 1,000 people, was presented to the East Sussex County Council (ESCC) on February 7 and called on them to review their speed and road safety policies.

A petition of this size would normally be discussed at the next available council meeting, which was on March 21, but the Green Party councillors claim the ESCC are refusing to discuss the issues until at least the summer.

Green Party council election candidate Mark Slater said: “It’s normal to have a short delay between presenting a petition and having it discussed, but the county council have, without any justification kicked this discussion right into the long grass - an outrageous failure to act.

"I only think that the Conservatives are running scared with local elections approaching, and hiding from scrutiny of an approach which is so clearly the opposite of what residents want.”

Councillor Emily O’Brien started campaigning for speed policy changes after her son was run over on a busy A-road in the county.

She called the ESCC “cowards” for attempting to duck these issues.

Councillor O’Brien said: “When I started campaigning on speed after my son was run over on a busy A-road, I quickly realised I had no chance, because the county council policies only care about the traffic passing through a place, and ignore about the impact on the people who live there. Residents all over East Sussex are calling for urgent change - and it’s downright cowardly for the County Council to duck these issues.”

The ESCC have been approached for a comment.

