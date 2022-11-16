East Sussex residents 'furious' at proposed Parliamentary boundary changes

Growing numbers of East Sussex residents are expressing their anger at plans for a new political constituency within the county.

Last year, the Boundary Commission for England published initial proposals for the country’s new political map, which included plans for an East Grinstead & Uckfield constituency made up of a number of villages north of Lewes.

Lewes District councillor Rob Banks told the Sussex Express that ‘furious’ residents within these villages had contacted him about the proposals.

Councillor Banks said: “Residents in my ward have been contacting me as they are furious at the Boundary Commission’s plans to move the local villages to the north of Lewes into a new East Grinstead constituency.

Amended East Sussex parliamentary boundaries

"Nothing against the place but it is a town few local people visit or have links to. Residents from villages including Plumpton, East Chiltington, Ditchling, Chailey, Newick, Barcombe want an MP who represents the Lewes seat, something the Boundary Commission themselves admit, so why move our area?”

The Lewes constituency in turn would gain Laughton, Upper Dicker, Jevington, Wannock, part of Willingdon, Stone Cross and Hankham.

Hailsham and Crowborough would be renamed Sussex Weald and gain Hartfield from East Grinstead & Uckfield.

One resident wrote into this newspaper, expressing their concern about the position of the boundary.

Tina Quinn said: “As I understand it, according to the map on the Boundary Commission for England website the new boundary goes through people’s gardens on Highdown Road, Lewes and will result in Landport Bottom now belonging to East Grinstead and Uckfield constituency.

"I understand the need for the new boundaries as the number of constituencies in the South East is increasing from 84 to 91 and by law each constituency must contain between 69,724 and 77,062, but question the positioning of the boundary.

"I am also aware that the villages of Offham, Cooksbridge and many other local villages will now fall under East Grinstead and Uckield. I could understand this if the numbers for the Lewes constituency had to be decreased but the proposed boundary will now include Stone Cross.”

During the last round of consultation a number of residents in the wards north of Lewes expressed a desire to stay in their current seat.

But the commissioners considering the principle of the initially proposed East Grinstead & Uckfield represented the best cross-county boundary constituency ‘despite the dissatisfaction expressed in representations received from villages north of Lewes’.

According to its website, the Boundary Commission has taken into consideration over 45,000 comments sent in by the public during the previous two stages of public consultation, and has changed nearly half of its initial proposals based on this feedback.

However, Tina is disappointed the proposed Lewes boundary does not seem to have changed.

She said: "I have contacted my MP Maria Caulfield who said that the boundary commission are the independent body that oversee regular boundary changes.

“I have commented on BCE website with my concerns, I have also emailed them in the hope of being able to engage with the South East assistant commissioners."

The third and final consultation on the new map of revised constituency proposals is now open until Monday, December 5.