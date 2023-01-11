People in East Hoathly have voiced their disapproval at plans to build 205 new homes in the village.

Wealden District Council has granted planning consent to leading housebuilder Redrow to transform a 12-acre site into ‘Paddock Green’ – compromising of 133 homes for private sale and a remaining 72 homes earmarked as affordable homes.

The news was not taken well on a community Facebook group, with numerous people commenting their concerns regarding the overwhelming of local services and the destruction of green spaces in the area.

Kathryn Richardson, chair of the Village Concerns action group, said: “We have objected vigorously against the application for 205 houses in East Hoathly for 6 years. Our objections have been well-argued and evidenced-based.

"East Hoathly is a village of 360 houses at present. To build 205 houses in the village with no plans available from Wealden District Council for infrastructure improvements is gross over development.

"We have some facilities but they are at capacity now and certainly cannot cater for residents of 205 houses.”

Alongside the homes being delivered, Redrow says it will be contributing to the local community and local services, including improvements to community transport services and upgrades to infrastructure within the district.

The housebuilder also claims green open space has also been designed into the community, as well as a youth and adult outdoor play space.

The scheme - which will significantly increase the size of the 400-home village - had proven to be deeply unpopular with local residents

Stuart Galloway, head of sales at Redrow Southern, commented: “It is exciting to have planning permission granted for Paddock Green and a great step forward in our expansion across the Southern region.

"With construction starting soon, we are looking forward to launching our newest development and delivering our first completion in East Hoathly.

“East Hoathly is a friendly community with a lot of charm, perfect for house hunters who are keen to escape the city hustle and bustle for a more relaxed way of life.”

Village Concerns, an action group set up in 2016 for the Parish of East Hoathly and Halland, say more than 1200 hundred objections have been submitted regarding Redrow’s planning proposals in the last six years.

The group says residents are very concerned that the current sewage works are at capacity and are alarmed by the fact that Southern Water have given no evidence they can provide foul water drainage for 205 new houses.

Similar issues have been raised in other areas of the Wealden Distirct.

In Hellingly, residents say they have experienced foul sewer drains and sewage spillages ever since properties in Roebuck Park were connected onto the same system ten years ago.

One Facebook user said of the plans: “The council are intentionally ignoring the true intent of national planning guidance, which is there to protect residents and businesses and to ensure adequate infrastructure is in place before the approval of such large developments.

