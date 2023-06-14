East Sussex residents told to only use water for essential use as temperatures remain high

Residents in East Sussex have been told to only use their taps for essential use as many customers remain without water in the searing heat.

Bottle water stations have been opened at Mayfield Memorial Hall, Rotherfield Village Hall and Headcorn Aerodrome and will remain open until 9pm each day.

South East Water said that demand for drinking water was higher then usual due to the soaring temperatures, leaving to supply issues for a number of households in East Sussex and Kent.

Customers have been asked to keep usage to essentials like drinking, cooking and hygiene to help refill the network.

The water firm tweeted on Monday (June 12): “Due to soaring temperatures, we're pumping more drinking water to customers' taps than usual. We're asking customers to use water for essential purposes only, to keep the taps flowing for everyone.”

South East Water has blamed prolonged dry weather over the last six weeks on the pressure placed on local supply.

Wadhurst, Staplehurst, Mayfield and Crowborough are the areas most affected by the supply issues.

Yesterday, Beacon Academy in Crowborough and Rotherfield Primary School had to close due to the continued loss of water supply.