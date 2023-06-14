NationalWorldTV
IN PICTURES: Emergency services called to major house fire in Ferring

Emergency services were called to tackle a major house fire in Ferring last night.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 14th Jun 2023, 07:28 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 07:46 BST

Fire crews worked late into the night to tackle the blaze, which first set a light at 11pm on Tuesday, June 13.

Both the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Sussex Police have been approached for a comment.

Eddie Mitchell was at the scene and here are the photos.

More to follow….

Emergency services were called late into the night to tackle a major house fire in Ferring.

1. JPWHNews-14-06-23-20-Ferring house fire-SSX1.jpg

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL

Emergency services were called late into the night to tackle a major house fire in Ferring.

2. JPWHNews-14-06-23-20-Ferring house fire-SSX.jpg

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL

Emergency services were called late into the night to tackle a major house fire in Ferring.

3. JPWHNews-14-06-23-20-Ferring house fire-SSX3.jpg

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL

Emergency services were called late into the night to tackle a major house fire in Ferring.

4. SERIOUS HOUSE FIRE RIFE WAY FERRING WEST SUSSEX

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL

